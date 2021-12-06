Royal Bank of Canada Raises Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$154.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$154.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Desjardins upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$144.24.

Shares of BMO stock traded up C$0.55 on Monday, reaching C$138.53. The company had a trading volume of 756,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,110. The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.78 billion and a PE ratio of 11.96. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$94.76 and a one year high of C$141.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$133.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$128.70.

In related news, Senior Officer Cameron Mcaskile Fowler sold 62,725 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.95, for a total value of C$8,025,663.75. Also, Senior Officer Joanna Michelle Rotenberg sold 36,574 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.55, for a total transaction of C$4,591,865.70. Insiders have sold a total of 122,591 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,474 in the last quarter.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

