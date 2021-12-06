Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Lowered to C$150.00 at TD Securities

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$150.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cormark raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a C$144.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$141.94.

TSE:RY opened at C$128.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$183.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$102.74 and a 1 year high of C$134.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$130.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$128.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.30, for a total transaction of C$672,182.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$741,775.76. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.24, for a total value of C$69,558.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$522,507.36. Insiders have sold a total of 17,053 shares of company stock worth $2,222,843 over the last 90 days.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

