Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Trading 7.8% Higher

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) traded up 7.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.13 and last traded at $71.98. 102,128 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,774,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.76.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.37 and its 200-day moving average is $83.67. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.64.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The company had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.62) EPS. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter worth $43,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

