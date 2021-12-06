Royal Fund Management LLC Boosts Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,393 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter valued at $295,332,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 46,232.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011,230 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998,256 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,988,000 after buying an additional 2,787,034 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 37.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,360,631 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,821,000 after buying an additional 911,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,547,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,761,000 after buying an additional 526,006 shares during the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GSK opened at $41.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.26. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $111.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 87.29%.

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

