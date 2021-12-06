Royal Fund Management LLC Buys 843 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 17.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,969,000 after purchasing an additional 16,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.89.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $222.00 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35. The stock has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.70 and a 200 day moving average of $219.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

