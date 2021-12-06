Royal Fund Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $183.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.67. The company has a market cap of $216.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.15 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

