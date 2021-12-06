Royal Fund Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $111.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.75. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $108.70 and a fifty-two week high of $274.29. The stock has a market cap of $303.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Truist cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.19.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.