Royal Fund Management LLC Purchases 1,154 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. State Street Corp raised its position in Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,295,774,000 after acquiring an additional 238,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,994,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,429,808,000 after acquiring an additional 313,744 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 13.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,247,000 after acquiring an additional 871,428 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Amgen by 8.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,899,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,194,268,000 after acquiring an additional 386,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.50.

AMGN stock opened at $202.44 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.