Royal Fund Management LLC Raises Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Nielsen in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nielsen in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Nielsen by 20.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Nielsen in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nielsen in the second quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $19.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.01%.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

