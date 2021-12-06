RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 113.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 347,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,091 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 7.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,543,000 after acquiring an additional 225,928 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 16.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 451,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 64,782 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 73,251.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 22,708 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 176.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,174,000 after acquiring an additional 796,018 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 25.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $13.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RPT shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

