Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $104.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.46 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CL King raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

RUTH stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.06. The company had a trading volume of 374,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.08 million, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.30. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.