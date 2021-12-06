S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Buys New Stake in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,173,000 after buying an additional 604,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after buying an additional 43,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,324,000 after buying an additional 62,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 232.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after buying an additional 285,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 34,194 shares during the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $21.03 on Monday. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.30.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $391.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRSR. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.