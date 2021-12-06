S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC decreased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 74.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,993 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.5% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $177.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.25 and its 200 day moving average is $153.39. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.80 and a twelve month high of $190.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.15.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 49,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,332,333.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total transaction of $162,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,676 shares of company stock worth $37,392,469. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

