S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $4.38 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,191 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 254,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 111,203 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 126,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 238.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 51,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 36,025 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,583,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,324,000 after purchasing an additional 41,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 134,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJN opened at $25.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.34. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $25.51.

