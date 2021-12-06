S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $425,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,392 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.05.

Medtronic stock opened at $107.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $144.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.37. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $105.02 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

