S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Sells 7,410 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC cut its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,410 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies makes up approximately 1.4% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $41,000.

A stock opened at $150.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.50. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.80%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $101,714.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of brokerages have commented on A. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.71.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

