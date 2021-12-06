Safestore (LON:SAFE) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,382.00

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,382 ($18.06) and last traded at GBX 1,362 ($17.79), with a volume of 37035 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,347 ($17.60).

Several analysts have recently commented on SAFE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Safestore from GBX 1,147 ($14.99) to GBX 1,423 ($18.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Safestore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,231 ($16.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,189.75. The company has a market cap of £2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

