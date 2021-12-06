Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.900-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.

Sanmina stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,205. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SANM. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sanmina from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $51,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after purchasing an additional 159,047 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 1,708.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 67,812 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

