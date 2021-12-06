Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives $120.53 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.53.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $78.50 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $65.30 and a 52-week high of $181.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.89 and its 200 day moving average is $79.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $1.26. The company had revenue of $189.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.13 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.50) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,026 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.94 per share, with a total value of $2,000,578.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac purchased 3,780 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,867.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $137,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.