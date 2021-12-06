Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Goodman Financial Corp

Goodman Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,619 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises 2.5% of Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 83.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Oddo Bhf began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.72.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $30.08. The stock had a trading volume of 154,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,985,590. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.80.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

