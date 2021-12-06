Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) is Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 804,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,131 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 14.8% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $24,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,096,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,717,000 after buying an additional 4,328,727 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,668,000 after buying an additional 1,139,473 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,813,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,911,000 after buying an additional 1,130,607 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $14,680,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,676,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,740,000 after buying an additional 387,159 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE opened at $29.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.82. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

