Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $9,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 423,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,165,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,666,000 after purchasing an additional 156,870 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,999. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.82.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

