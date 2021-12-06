Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Position Lessened by Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,844 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $13,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 15,240 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 423,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,165,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,666,000 after acquiring an additional 156,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,473 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $29.76 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.82.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.