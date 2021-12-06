Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Bought by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 16,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,085. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.28.

