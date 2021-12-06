Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 21,774 Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,774 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 365.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 100.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chegg during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Chegg during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Chegg during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHGG. TheStreet cut shares of Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Chegg from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.06.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $28.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $115.21. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day moving average of $68.88.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

