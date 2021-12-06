Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 9,046 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,638 shares of company stock worth $1,505,994. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.88.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $125.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.20. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.71 and a twelve month high of $132.28.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.16%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

