Sciencast Management LP Has $1.20 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,826 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 121,463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 15,863 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 14.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 677,070 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $33,925,000 after buying an additional 85,588 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.5% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,321 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 52.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,010 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 51,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 130,513.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 100,572 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 100,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UBER opened at $35.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.26. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $35.26 and a one year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.49 and its 200-day moving average is $45.30.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBER. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.76.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

