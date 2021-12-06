Sciencast Management LP Has $831,000 Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Sciencast Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 60.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,666 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Chewy were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Chewy by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 1,276.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $62.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.83 and a 200-day moving average of $76.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3,134.50 and a beta of 0.41. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.25 and a 12 month high of $120.00.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $1,502,767.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,141,622. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.