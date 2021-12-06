Sciencast Management LP Has $962,000 Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 46.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,448 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 53,190 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth $227,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 73.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCLH opened at $18.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.66. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.35) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

