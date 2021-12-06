Sciencast Management LP Increases Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 274.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,534 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,115 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,854,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,539,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,847 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,599,712 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,692,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,128 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,684,071 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $619,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX opened at $36.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.89. The stock has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.