Sciencast Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 141.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $563,913,000 after purchasing an additional 101,417 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 58,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,204,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $209,894,000 after acquiring an additional 224,318 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $246.87 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $263.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $93.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.32.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

