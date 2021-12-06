Sciencast Management LP Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 380.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $1,301,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 94.3% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $2,236,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $661.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $597.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $611.82. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $465.50 and a twelve month high of $711.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,087,698 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $687.00.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.