Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Science Applications International updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.750-$6.950 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.75-6.95 EPS.

NYSE:SAIC traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $85.84. The stock had a trading volume of 654,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,247. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.69. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $77.65 and a 12-month high of $103.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Science Applications International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,475 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.44% of Science Applications International worth $73,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

