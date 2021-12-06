Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Science Applications International updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.750-$6.950 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.75-6.95 EPS.
NYSE:SAIC traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $85.84. The stock had a trading volume of 654,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,247. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.69. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $77.65 and a 12-month high of $103.95.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.20.
Science Applications International Company Profile
Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.
