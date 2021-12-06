Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.75-6.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.35-7.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.39 billion.Science Applications International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.750-$6.950 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAIC. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair downgraded Science Applications International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.20.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $85.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.89. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.70.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Science Applications International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,475 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.44% of Science Applications International worth $73,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

