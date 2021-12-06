Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Get Scientific Industries alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SCND opened at $5.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.21. Scientific Industries has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.47.

Scientific Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment. It operates through the following segments: Benchtop Laboratory Equipment and Bioprocessing Systems. The Benchtop Laboratory Equipment segment manufactures and markets standard equipment for research in university and pharmacy laboratories sold through equipment distributors and online.The Bioprocessing Systems segment deals with the development and sublicensing of bioprocessing systems and products for research in university and industrial laboratories.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.