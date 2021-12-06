Scotiabank Trims NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Target Price to C$31.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NFI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial cut NFI Group from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NFI Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Laurentian raised NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$26.00 price objective on NFI Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$27.10.

NFI traded up C$0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$20.75. 837,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,221. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.47. NFI Group has a 1-year low of C$20.02 and a 1-year high of C$32.74. The stock has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.00.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$619.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$634.97 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NFI Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

