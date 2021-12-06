Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €76.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G24 has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €73.22 ($83.21).

ETR G24 opened at €57.12 ($64.91) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.22. Scout24 has a 1 year low of €56.94 ($64.70) and a 1 year high of €73.36 ($83.36). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €61.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

