Seaport Global Securities Begins Coverage on OneMain (NYSE:OMF)

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.15.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $50.80 on Thursday. OneMain has a one year low of $39.59 and a one year high of $63.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.90.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that OneMain will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 23.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,067,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,205,000 after buying an additional 1,744,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 16.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,865,000 after buying an additional 675,979 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in OneMain by 100.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,330,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,562,000 after buying an additional 2,164,897 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in OneMain by 17.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,695,000 after buying an additional 619,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in OneMain by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,658,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,118,000 after purchasing an additional 769,943 shares in the last quarter.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

