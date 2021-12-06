Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Columbus McKinnon in a research note issued on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.83.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

CMCO opened at $44.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $37.34 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,319,000 after buying an additional 190,576 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 59.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 13,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 37.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,523,000 after buying an additional 398,283 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 621.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,278,000 after buying an additional 772,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter valued at about $794,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $403,475.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $400,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,534 shares of company stock worth $1,656,888. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

