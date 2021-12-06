SEEN (SEEN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,160.00

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. One SEEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.29 or 0.00006763 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SEEN has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. SEEN has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $2,160.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SEEN alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00037125 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007068 BTC.

SEEN Coin Profile

SEEN (SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SEEN is seen.haus

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

Buying and Selling SEEN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SEEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SEEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.