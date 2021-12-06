Sentivate (SNTVT) Trading Down 27.9% Over Last Week

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $19.34 million and approximately $374,154.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00039328 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

