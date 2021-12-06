Serco Group’s (SRP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.12) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 174.14 ($2.28).

LON:SRP opened at GBX 134.70 ($1.76) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 132.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 135.81. Serco Group has a 1-year low of GBX 112.30 ($1.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 148.10 ($1.93).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

