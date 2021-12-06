Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 231,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,755,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 291.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 50,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $110.93 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $84.53 and a 1 year high of $117.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

