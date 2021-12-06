Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $72.32

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHZUY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $72.32 and last traded at $72.32, with a volume of 12 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.32.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.38 and a 200 day moving average of $80.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

About Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY)

The Shizuoka Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of financial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Leasing Operations, and Others. The Banking Operations segment consists of deposits, loans, investment securities and exchange transactions. The Leasing Operations segment includes lease transactions centered on finance leases.

