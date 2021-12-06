Short Interest in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Rises By 20.0%

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE:CBH opened at $10.00 on Monday. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $11.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.41.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.
About AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund’s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
