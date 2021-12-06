Short Interest in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Rises By 20.0%

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:CBH opened at $10.00 on Monday. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $11.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBH. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 988,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after acquiring an additional 27,358 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 305,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 18,043 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $694,000.

About AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund’s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

