Short Interest in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Decreases By 20.2%

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,210,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the October 31st total of 6,530,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 963,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

In other Alphatec news, Director David R. Pelizzon purchased 5,425 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $70,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $73,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 152,287 shares of company stock worth $1,667,476. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 341.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Alphatec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Alphatec by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphatec by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATEC has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.22.

ATEC stock opened at $10.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.57. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.68.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 92.96% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. The firm had revenue of $62.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

