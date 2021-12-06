Short Interest in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Grows By 18.3%

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,500 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the October 31st total of 178,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other GSI Technology news, Director Robert Yau sold 28,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $167,961.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSIT. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in GSI Technology by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GSI Technology by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 38,413 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GSI Technology by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 171,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in GSI Technology by 414.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 59,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 47,580 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in GSI Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSIT opened at $5.24 on Monday. GSI Technology has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 61.13% and a negative return on equity of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

