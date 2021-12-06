Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Declines By 22.2%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 280,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 87,444 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF stock opened at $38.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.00. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

