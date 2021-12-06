Short Interest in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Expands By 21.5%

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 506,100 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the October 31st total of 416,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $29.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $669.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.14. Newtek Business Services has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $38.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.06 million. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 81.22% and a return on equity of 20.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.15%. This is an increase from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Newtek Business Services by 2.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Newtek Business Services by 2.0% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 35,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Newtek Business Services by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 44,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Newtek Business Services by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newtek Business Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

