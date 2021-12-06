Short Interest in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Expands By 19.1%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,720,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the October 31st total of 17,390,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLX. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP now owns 817,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 197,439 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth $2,035,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RLX Technology by 1,819.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,534,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,588,000 after buying an additional 4,298,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RLX Technology by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,744,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,957,000 after buying an additional 1,214,475 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in RLX Technology by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 444,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 217,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RLX opened at $3.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.52. RLX Technology has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on RLX Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

